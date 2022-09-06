Man (30s) arrested after caravan is destroyed in suspected arson attack in Dundalk
A man in his 30s has been arrested by gardaí investigating an arson attack in Dundalk
A caravan which was parked in the driveway of a home in Doolargy Avenue, on the Muirhevnamor estate, was destroyed in the blaze and damage was also caused to the front of the house.
The attack on the innocent family’s home took place just before 7am on Saturday morning.
Gardaí have confirmed a suspect who was arrested for questioning, was released without charge and a file is being sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Brave neighbours doused gas cannisters close to the caravan with water, before the fire crew arrived on the scene.
One source said: “That was quick thinking as if they had exploded the whole house would have gone up and there were people in there, there is no doubt their action save lives and averted a tragedy.”
Sinn Féin TD Ruairi O Murchu has called on anyone with information on the incident to contact the gardaí.
