Man (20s) and teenage girl due in court in connection with Sligo jewellery theft after raid in west Dublin

Gardaí from Sligo intercepted a car and searched a house in the West Dublin area

Gardaí have arrested and charged two people and recovered stolen property following the alleged theft of jewellery from a business premises in Sligo.

Both are expected to appear before a special sitting of Sligo District Court at 2:30pm today.

On January 19, Gardaí in Sligo were alerted after an assortment of diamond rings, understood to be worth up to €80,000, were taken in the course of a theft from a premises in Sligo.

An investigation commenced and yesterday Gardaí from Sligo intercepted a car and searched a house in the West Dublin area.

A significant amount of jewellery linked with the theft was recovered and man (20s) and woman (late teens) were arrested.

They were brought to Sligo Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.


