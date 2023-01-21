Man (20s) and teenage girl due in court in connection with Sligo jewellery theft after raid in west Dublin
Gardaí have arrested and charged two people and recovered stolen property following the alleged theft of jewellery from a business premises in Sligo.
Both are expected to appear before a special sitting of Sligo District Court at 2:30pm today.
On January 19, Gardaí in Sligo were alerted after an assortment of diamond rings, understood to be worth up to €80,000, were taken in the course of a theft from a premises in Sligo.
An investigation commenced and yesterday Gardaí from Sligo intercepted a car and searched a house in the West Dublin area.
A significant amount of jewellery linked with the theft was recovered and man (20s) and woman (late teens) were arrested.
They were brought to Sligo Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
