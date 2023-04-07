Learner driver tests positive for cocaine after being caught driving 40 km/h over the speed limit

Wexford gardaí took a triple threat off the road on Thursday after an unaccompanied learner driver was detected travelling more than 40km/h above the speed limit and subsequently failed a roadside drugs test, a sample testing positive for cocaine.

A garda speed checkpoint detected the driver travelling at 141km/h in a 100km/h zone and he was immediately pulled over.

It then turned out that the man was on his first learner permit and was driving unaccompanied at the time.

Subsequently, the decision was taken to administer a roadside oral fluid test and the driver ended up testing positive for cocaine in his system. He was immediately arrested and a blood sample was taken for analysis.

The vehicle was seized and the driver was issued with €500 worth of fixed charge notices. He will potentially face court proceedings pending the analysis of the blood sample.

Wexford Gardaí are urging the general public to drive responsibly over the bank holiday weekend and not to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. They also revealed that they plan to have increased garda patrols and checkpoints over the weekend.