‘It’s very scary’ – businesses wary as ram-raiders cause €10,000 of damage to Hugo Boss store

Clothes taken after thieves hit Grafton Street shop in robbery

A worker helps clean up the damage at the Hugo Boss store on Grafton Street which was ram-raided early yesterday morning. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Thieves who carried out a smash-and-grab raid at the Hugo Boss store on Dublin’s Grafton Street are believed to have caused nearly €10,000 of damage.

The burglars struck at around 4.30 yesterday morning when a car was rammed into the front of the store.

It is understood that during the brief raid they grabbed a number of hangers of clothing before fleeing the scene.

The full value of the stolen stock is yet to be determined, but sources estimate it could be in the thousands.

Gardaí were alerted after a worker in an adjacent property heard the noise and raised the alarm. However, the raiders had fled by the time gardaí arrived.

Significant damage was also caused to the front of the shop, including to a door valued at around €2,000, with the overall damage estimated to be up to €10,000.

A source said: “The actual figure for the damage caused has yet to be determined but at this stage is believed to be as much as €10,000.

“CCTV footage will be central to identifying the suspects as part of this investigation.

“There are cameras used by stores along Grafton Street while there are also garda cameras in the area.

“This was a fairly quick raid. The alarm was raised by a worker in a nearby store immediately, but the suspects had already left the scene by the time gardaí arrived.”

It isn’t the first time a high-end fashion retailer on Grafton Street has been the target of vandalism and theft. The North Face store was targeted a number of times by thieves.

North Face assistant manager Courtney Heary said: “We were broken into through our shop window on November 29, just after the Black Friday weekend.

“It was only one guy who broke in on the Tuesday morning. We were then broken into on the Thursday, but instead of the window it was the door. And then on the Friday it was three guys rather than just the one.

“All we know is they came in and they took the same stock that they had taken on the Tuesday. They had an idea of what they wanted. They didn’t come past the till point, it was the entrance – they lifted product and out they went.

“On the Friday they had a wheelie bin and they put the stock in that. But on the Tuesday the guy just manhandled it and ran through the street.

“Going back during Covid, it was the car going through the window, which is what happened with the Hugo Boss store. As of now, we have overnight security so we have a guy who just sits at the door all night until we at least get the window fixed, because it could have been us again last night.

“When they smashed the door it was fixed on the same day because we had no choice, but with the window it’s just taking a little bit of extra time to fix.”

An assistant manager at Hugo Boss said: “Things like this are done during the night. It doesn’t really affect the employees, everyone is fine, and everyone is cheerful. It’s just unfortunate.

“It’s more to do with the vandalism of the shop – they didn’t take anything of value, the damage is the main problem.”

Richard Guiney, CEO of Dublin Town, said: “We are hopeful that the gardaí will apprehend the culprits. They have a very good crime prevention unit in Pearse Street, and they give good advice to businesses in terms of how to improve their own security. We will work on that.

“Theft from shops is as old as shops themselves. It’s an unfortunate incident and we certainly don’t want to see it happening regularly.

“I do think the area is well covered in terms of things such as CCTV, so hopefully gardaí can apprehend the culprits.

“It’s not the first time it has ever happened in Ireland and unfortunately there have been similar incidents, not so much within the city centre, but throughout the country.”

The store manager of fashion retailer Dune, also on Grafton Street, said: “We do see gardaí walking around the street, but because it happened so late or early morning there isn’t much they could do. But it’s a bit scary now.”