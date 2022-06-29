Youth rushed to hospital following stabbing in Waterford City

A man (40) is currently detained in Waterford Garda station.

A man is being treated in hospital following a stabbing incident in Waterford City in the early hours of this morning.

Gardai rushed to the scene of an assault in Ballybeg at approximately 1.30am.

They said one youth had been removed to Waterford University Hospital with a stab wound and a man (40) was arrested a short time later.

“He was taken to Waterford Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act, 1984,” a garda spokesperson added. “Investigations are ongoing.”