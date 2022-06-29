Youth rushed to hospital following stabbing in Waterford City
A man is being treated in hospital following a stabbing incident in Waterford City in the early hours of this morning.
Gardai rushed to the scene of an assault in Ballybeg at approximately 1.30am.
Read more
They said one youth had been removed to Waterford University Hospital with a stab wound and a man (40) was arrested a short time later.
“He was taken to Waterford Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act, 1984,” a garda spokesperson added. “Investigations are ongoing.”
Today's Headlines
gardai probe | Two Dublin Airport workers arrested over €1m cocaine seizure
DONE DEAL | Nathan Collins becomes Ireland’s most expensive player as €24m move to Wolves completed
CREEP | British soldier jailed for sex assault on unconscious woman freed already
Court appearance | Men who allegedly brought dead man to post office to claim pension charged with deception
Terror links | Gardai probe if Uzi machine gun seized in west Dublin belonged to ‘dangerous’ Republican gang
'miss you' | Maura Higgins says she’s been ‘MIA’ recently as she grieves friend Andrew Rowan on anniversary
Guilty plea | Gym owner who abused girl (14) he said reminded him of his wife is jailed for 16 months
Charged | Man accused of harassment campaign told to stay away from well known Fine Gael politician
lucky break | Bar in Dubai offers ‘all-expenses-paid’ jobs to Irish workers
Road tragedy | Woman (20s) killed after car and lorry collide on the N25 in Co Waterford