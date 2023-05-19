Youth arrested after student seriously injured during alleged attack in Waterford school
A youth was arrested after a student was allegedly attacked with a blunt-force object in a Waterford city secondary school earlier this month.
It was reported that the alleged assault happened when one student attacked another student during school hours and on school property.
The student was taken to University Hospital Waterford that day for treatment of head injuries sustained during the incident.
A statement from Gardaí said: “Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that occurred on the 5th May 2023 shortly before 11am at a premises in Waterford city.
“A male youth injured in the course of the incident was taken to Waterford University Hospital for treatment to a serious injury.
“A second male youth has since been arrested and detained in a Garda Station in the South-East under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, before being released without charge for a file to the JLO.
“As the incident involves young persons, no further details are available.
“Investigations are ongoing.”
