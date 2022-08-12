drug raid | 

Youth arrested after gardaí seize €2k worth of cannabis and crack cocaine in Dublin bust

Gardai tweeted that they had conducted a number of searches in the Dublin 8 area on August 11 as part of Operation Tara
The drug seizure in Dublin

The drug seizure in Dublin

Neil FetherstonhaughSunday World

A man was arrested and later released after Kilmainham gardaí seized approximately €2,000 worth of cannabis and crack cocaine during a search.

Gardai tweeted that they had conducted a number of searches in the Dublin 8 area on August 11 as part of Operation Tara.

"One property was searched and approximately €2,000 worth of cannabis and crack cocaine was was recovered.”

The Garda press office added: “One male juvenile was arrested in relation to this incident and was later released without charge pending referral to the Youth Diversion Programme.”


Today's Headlines

More Irish Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices