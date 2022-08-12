Youth arrested after gardaí seize €2k worth of cannabis and crack cocaine in Dublin bust

Gardai tweeted that they had conducted a number of searches in the Dublin 8 area on August 11 as part of Operation Tara

A man was arrested and later released after Kilmainham gardaí seized approximately €2,000 worth of cannabis and crack cocaine during a search.

Gardai tweeted that they had conducted a number of searches in the Dublin 8 area on August 11 as part of Operation Tara.

"One property was searched and approximately €2,000 worth of cannabis and crack cocaine was was recovered.”

The Garda press office added: “One male juvenile was arrested in relation to this incident and was later released without charge pending referral to the Youth Diversion Programme.”