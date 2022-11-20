Young woman left ‘violated’ after man ‘pleasured himself’ on Dublin Bus

The incident took place recently on a 83a route, which goes from Harristown to Stannaway Court, shortly before 11pm.

An investigation has been launched after a man began “pleasuring himself while staring” at a young woman on a Dublin Bus.

The incident took place recently on a 83a route, which goes from Harristown to Stannaway Court, shortly before 11pm.

Speaking to Dublin Live, Sorcha (25) explained that she was travelling home from work when she noticed a man “panting” loudly.

“I heard a man panting and glanced to the seat parallel to me to see a man pleasuring himself while staring at me. He was trying to make sure I could see him and notice what he was doing,” she said.

"I noticed that I was the only one sitting upstairs with him and quickly got up and went downstairs and tried to act normal. I didn't want him to see that I was scared or that I even noticed him.

“I sat downstairs by the door and he followed me down after a minute and stood by the door and then got off at the next stop. I then got off at my usual stop and ran home.”

The social worker said she felt “extremely violated” after the horrific incident.

“I felt extremely violated and as though he was getting off on me being uncomfortable. I was terrified and wanted to leave the situation immediately before he got up and sat on the seat beside me,” she said.

Sorcha said that she was shocked at how many women messaged her saying they’d had similar experience after posting her about the incident on social media.

“At the moment, I haven't reported it to the Gardai, I would like to but I'm scared to and also about 30 women have DMed me after my tweet went viral saying that the same thing happened to them,” she said.

Four of the women that messaged Sorcha said the same thing happened to them on the same route.

Dublin Bus told Dublin Live an investigation had been launched, with a spokesperson confirming: “Dublin Bus are aware of the incident. I can confirm that a full investigation is underway.”