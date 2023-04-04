Young woman (20s) dies after fatal assault in Limerick
The incident happened on Dock Road.
A young woman has died after an assault at a home in Co Limerick earlier this afternoon.
The incident happened at around 1:30 pm at the property on Dock Road in the city.
The woman, aged in her 20s, was pronounced dead and her body remains at the scene.
Gardai are investigating.
“The scene is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged,” they said.
Gardaí are appealing to any person who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact them. They are appealing to anyone who has camera footage from the Dock Road and O’Curry street areas of Limerick City from 1:00pm – 2:00pm to contact them.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Today's Headlines
Wild West | Watch: Video shows horses almost colliding with cars in Cherry Orchard, Dublin
devastation | Family beg for answers as woman left bed bound needing constant care after Covid jab
'Homecoming' | Al Porter returns to stage for ‘incredible’ first theatre show in 5 years
kin to win | ‘Significant advances’ in bringing charges against Kinahan leadership says garda boss
Woof and Tumble | Barry Keoghan reportedly pays €400 a week for ‘dog bodyguard’ classes
Fined | Notorious rapist avoids driving ban as judge told he needs license ‘for personal safety’
distressing | Disgraced care worker who dragged one-legged pensioner across floor avoids jail
Security fleet | Joe Biden’s modified ‘Roadrunner’ SUV arrives in Belfast ahead of Irish visit
burnt out | PSNI could face claim from owner of seized BMW set alight outside police station
Tragedy | Liam Mulligan: Man (28) dies following single vehicle crash in Co Tyrone