Young woman (20s) dies after fatal assault in Limerick

The incident happened on Dock Road.

A young woman has died after an assault at a home in Co Limerick earlier this afternoon.

The incident happened at around 1:30 pm at the property on Dock Road in the city.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was pronounced dead and her body remains at the scene.

Gardai are investigating.

Scene of the incident

“The scene is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged,” they said.

Gardai at the scene

Gardaí are appealing to any person who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact them. They are appealing to anyone who has camera footage from the Dock Road and O’Curry street areas of Limerick City from 1:00pm – 2:00pm to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.