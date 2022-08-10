Young men threaten each other with weapons in feud-related row in Dublin estate
There were violent scenes in a Dublin suburb on Tuesday as two groups of young men threatened each other with weapons.
Gardaí are investigating a brawl that broke out in the Cardiff Bridge Road area of Finglas.
A video taken in broad daylight shows a group of men fighting in the housing estate.
Some of the men in the footage can be seen using bike saddles as weapons in the fight.
In the aftermath of the incidents, one group congregated outside a house.
The source of the violence is understood to be a local feud.
Footage shows fight on Cardiff Bridge Road in Finglas
