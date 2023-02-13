Young man in ‘critical condition’ after being attacked in Dublin laneway

Gardaí are investigating the “serious assault”, which took place between 4am and 5am on Monday, February 13 in a laneway near Parnell Street in Dublin 1.

A young man is in a “critical condition” in hospital after being attacked in Dublin city centre early this morning.

Gardaí are investigating the “serious assault”, which took place between 4am and 5am on Monday, February 13 in a laneway near Parnell Street in Dublin 1.

The vicrim in his 20s was taken to Beaumont Hospital to be treated for his injuries and his understood to be in a critical condition.

The scene is currently being preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information to contact them at Mountjoy Garda Station 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

