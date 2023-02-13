Young man in ‘critical condition’ after being attacked in Dublin laneway
Gardaí are investigating the “serious assault”, which took place between 4am and 5am on Monday, February 13 in a laneway near Parnell Street in Dublin 1.
The vicrim in his 20s was taken to Beaumont Hospital to be treated for his injuries and his understood to be in a critical condition.
The scene is currently being preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
Meanwhile, gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information to contact them at Mountjoy Garda Station 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating a serious assault which occurred in the early hours of this morning between 4am-5am on Monday, 13th February 2023 at a laneway near Parnell Street, Dublin.
“A man, aged in his 20s, has been taken to Beaumont Hospital. His current condition is described as critical.
“The scene where the incident happened is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.
“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information to contact them.
“Gardaí can be contacted at Mountjoy Garda Station 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
“No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing”.
