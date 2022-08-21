Young man fights for life after being viciously assaulted in Kildare

The 29-year-old victim was out socialising in Monasterevin, Co Kildare, with family members when he was seriously injured.

A young man has been left fighting for his life after being viciously assaulted overnight in an attack involving up to 10 people.

At this stage gardaí believe an argument involving a group occurred in a premises on the Dublin Road before the matter later escalated and spilled out onto the street.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at around 12.30am this morning and discovered the victim unresponsive on the ground with serious head injuries.

He was later rushed to Tallaght Hospital where he remains critically ill with grave concerns for his health.

A man aged in his 50s, understood to be his father, suffered facial wounds during the incident and was brought to Portlaoise Hospital to be treated for what have been described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The pair are understood to be originally from county Limerick and were socialising in Monasterevin last night for a family event.

No arrests have yet been made but investigating gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry into the matter.

A number of witnesses have already come forward to assist the garda investigation and, at this stage, it's believed that a group of up to 10 people were involved in the fighting.

Investigators have also been harvesting CCTV footage from the area to help identify all of those involved.

A source told the Independent.ie: "Gardaí are getting good cooperation in this investigation and are confident of identifying all of those involved in order to make arrests.

"There are serious concerns about this young man's condition, and he remains critically ill in hospital.

"The two men were out having a few pints in Monasterevin with family members and whatever started this row it then ended up with a very violent assault involving a group of people".

Officers at Kildare Garda Station are investigating the assault and an incident room has been established to oversee the inquiry.

The scene on the Dublin Road has also been preserved for a forensic examination to be carried out.

A garda spokesman said they are asking any witnesses, or anybody with information, to contact them.

"Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward and for those with camera footage to make it available to them.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111," a spokesman said.

The early morning assaults follow a separate violent attack in Dublin city centre on Friday night.

A man, aged in his 40s, was seriously injured following the assault on Fownes Street Lower in Temple Bar at approximately 9.50pm.

His injuries have been described as non-life threatening and gardaí believe a number of men were involved in the attack.

Gardaí from Pearse Street are asking for anyone who has information or footage of this incident – which is believed to have begun in a fast-food outlet in Temple Bar Square – to contact them.