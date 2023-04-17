Young man escapes serious injury after being stabbed in face and neck

After being stabbed in the face and neck, the man's assailant fled the scene on foot

A young man miraculously escaped critical injury after being stabbed in the neck and face in Cork.

Gardaí are now investigating the incident which occurred in the Innishmore area of Ballincollig on Sunday evening.

The man - who is in his early 30s - was stabbed after an apparent confrontation between a group of young men.

Emergency services were notified and both Gardaí and paramedics were at the scene within minutes.

The injured man was transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where he underwent emergency surgery.

His injuries are not described as life threatening.

He is now recovering at CUH and is expected to be kept in hospital for a couple of days for observation.

One garda source said the man was incredibly lucky to have escaped more serious injuries - warning that it could quite easily have had tragic consequences.

The scene was sealed off for a forensic examination and Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or suspicious activity in the Innishmore area over the course of Sunday evening to contact them.

CCTV security camera footage from both commercial premises and private homes in the area will be studied to determine if the movements of the attacker were caught by cameras.