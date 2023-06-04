Young man (21) stabbed at North Kerry beach
The 21-year-old received deep cuts to his abdomen and thumb after being slashed with a blade after 8pm yesterday
A young man was stabbed last night at Ballybunion’s Ladies’ Beach.
The 21-year-old received deep cuts to his abdomen and thumb after being slashed with a blade after 8pm yesterday, Saturday. He was taken to University Hospital Kerry by ambulance, and the injuries he sustained are not life-threatening.
The attacker’s identity has yet to be established.
Gardaí continue to investigate the incident and recovered a knife that may have been used in the assault.
