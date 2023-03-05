Young man (20s) in critical condition following serious assault in Dublin city centre
Emergency services were alerted shortly after 1:30am following an incident involving a number of men on Anne Street South, Dublin 2
A man in his 20s is in a critical condition following a serious assault in Dublin City in the early hours of this morning.
Emergency services were alerted shortly after 1:30am following an incident involving a number of men on Anne Street South, Dublin 2.
The injured man was removed from the scene to St James’s Hospital and has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is understood to be critical but stable.
The scene is preserved for examination by Gardaí and local enquires are ongoing.
Gardaí at Pearse Street are appealing for witnesses, and in particular are asking those with video footage from the Anne Street South area at the time of the incident to make it available to them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
