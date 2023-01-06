Worst offending counties for drink and drug driving over Christmas revealed

Drivers in Dublin, Donegal, Cork, Kerry and Kildare were among the worst offenders, new garda statistics show.

The counties with the highest number of drink and drug driving over the Christmas period have been revealed.

Almost 200 people were arrested for driving under the influence of drink or drugs in Dublin during December and early January.

There were 37 arrests made in Donegal, Kerry and Kildare.

Cork North had 30 arrests, while the Cork county as a whole saw 63 arrests in total.

Louth, Laois/Offaly and Cavan/Monaghan had 28 arrests each.

All other counties had 25 or less.

The region with the highest rates of offending was Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) West.

Some 38 people were arrested for driving under the influence and 16 were arrested for drug driving in the area – with the highest total number of arrests of any other region in the country at 54.

Blanchardstown, Finglas and Clondalkin make up the DMR West Garda Division.

Across the month-long operation, 609 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence and 136 for drug driving.

The Christmas and New Year Road Safety Campaign operated from December 1 to January 3, when almost 5,000 crashes were recorded across the country.

"In December 2022 sadly 16 people lost their lives on Irish roads,” said Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman today.

“We are committed to reversing the trend in deaths and serious injuries on our roads.

"I would appeal to all road users to consider their actions and behaviours on the roads.

"We all share the road space and therefore there it is a shared responsibility for making our roads safer,” she continued.

"I would ask all road users to work with us to reduce serious injury and fatal road traffic collisions by adhering to the rules of the road and adapting their behaviour to suit road and environmental conditions.”

The figures for the total number of arrests in each region for driving under the influence and drug driving are: