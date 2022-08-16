Worried mum appeals for witnesses after daughter attacked by gang in Donegal

Celeste said that her teenage daughter Emily was fought “for her life” when a group of girls assaulted her outside McDonald’s on Pearse Road, Letterkenny at around 9pm on Sunday night.

A concerned mother is appealing for witnesses after her daughter was allegedly attacked by a gang in Co Donegal over the weekend.

Celeste, a native of South Africa, said that her teenage daughter Emily was left “fighting for her life” when a group of girls assaulted her outside McDonald’s on Pearse Road, Letterkenny at around 9pm on Sunday night.

Speaking on Highland Radio’s Nine til Noon Show, Celeste opened up about the vicious attack.

“One of the girls grabbed her behind the head because she’s got very long hair,” she explained.

“And I mean she grabbed on it that when they pulled her away from Emily, she had basically grabbed a clump of her hair. My daughter’s got a couple of bald patches on the back of her head.

“Another girl had grabbed her arm and twisted it behind her back. Another girl had her in a leg lock - [she] had her head in between her legs towards the ground.

“Emily, trying to get out of the situation was just fighting for her life. She bit the girl in the leg.

“Her face and her cheek is bruised and scratched. She’s got scratches on her arm. The bruising is scary because it’s on her neck – the front of her neck, behind her neck, her back. Because they threw her towards the McDonald’s bin and hard.

“My daughter walks like a little old lady because her back is so sore. She can’t straighten it out and she can’t bend.”

The worried mum added that she’s been in contact with local gardaí about the incident, who she claims have accessed CCTV footage in the area and reportedly know the names of the attackers.

She appealed for any witnesses to the assault to come forward.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that Emily was rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital after the attack to treat her “non-serious” injuries.

“Gardaí are investigating an incident that is reported to have occurred on Pearse Road, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal at approximately 20:20 pm on the 14th of August 2022,” the spokesperson said.

“A female youth in her teens was injured during the course of the incident and was taken to the Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment for what are believed to be non-serious injuries. Inquiries are ongoing.”