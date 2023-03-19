Workers attacked while surveying site earmarked to house Ukrainian refugees in Carlow

The men being attacked were forced to run from the area and flee in their cars. One of the men needed medical treatment after he was struck on the head with a rock.

Internally displaced people look out from a bus at a refugee centre in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, in March 2022 (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/PA) — © Evgeniy Maloletka

A Garda investigation is under way following an attack on several surveyors and security staff who were examining a site proposed to house Ukrainian refugees in Carlow.

One man was hospitalised as a result of the incident at the site which is proposed for rapid-build modular homes for refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.

Four men attacked several surveyors and security staff who were there on behalf of the Office of Public Works (OPW) at a field at the back of Carrigbrook estate and Willow Park just off the Tullow Road last Monday.

Three vehicles were damaged by rocks being thrown at them and by one of the attackers, armed with a metal pole.

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating the incident which left one man in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Gardaí attended an incident of assault that occurred at approximately 11am on Monday, the 13th of March 2023 on Tullow Road, Carlow, Co Carlow," a spokesman said.

"One man aged in his 30s was conveyed to St Luke’s General Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained as a result of this incident.”

"No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing," the spokesman added.

In a statement the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth said: “The department is aware of an incident which took place in Carlow at the proposed site of rapid build homes for those fleeing the war in Ukraine. This matter is being dealt with by the relevant authorities.”

Two protests have since been held opposing and supporting the proposed modular homes in Carlow town. A Carlow Says No protest organised by a group called Éire New opposed the development, while the Carlow For All group organised a rally in solidarity with refugees.