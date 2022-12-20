Woman whose death in Co Armagh is being treated as murder named locally as Natalie McNally

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of Ms McNally in Co Armagh

Police and forensic officers at the scene of a suspected murder in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan on December, 20 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

A woman whose death is being treated as murder has been named as Natalie McNally.

Four police units and eight forensic officers attended the scene in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The man arrested is aged in his 30s.

Natalie McNally from Lurgan (Belfast Telegraph)

Forensic officers could be seen removing bags of evidence from the semi detached property in a quiet residential area of Lurgan.

The cause of death has not yet been made public and the family of Ms McNally are awaiting information following a further police investigation.

Ms McNally, who was in her early 30s, was described by friends as an ally and activist to the LGBT community in the Co Armagh area.

She was very close to her parents Noel and Bernadette and friends say they are “devasted” and struggling to come to terms with their loss.

One friend described her as “down to earth, intelligent and witty”.

SDLP councillor Declan McAlinden, who knows the victim’s family, said the local community in Lurgan has been rocked by the death of the popular local woman.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the young woman who passed away. She came from a well known and highly respected family in the wider Lurgan and Craigavon area and I can’t begin to imagine what they are going through at this difficult time.

“I know many of the woman’s family members and my heart goes out to them, I have no doubt the local community will rally around them as they come to terms with what's happened.

“The loss of a young life in any circumstances is devastating, but it is particularly hard at this time of year when families will be coming together to celebrate the festive season”, he said.

“This is the second tragedy to hit our community in the past few days with the death of Odhran O’Neill in Thailand and my thoughts are also with his loved ones.

“I would urge everyone to give police the time and space needed to carry out their investigation into the death of this woman which is still in its early stages. Anyone who knows anything about what took place should come forward to police as soon as possible.”

Mr O’Neill died following an incident involving a kayak earlier this week.

The 22-year-old from Lurgan was last seen kayaking in the Khao Sok National Park in Bangkok on Saturday.

In August 2020 Ms McNally spoke to the Belfast Telegraph about her struggles with Type 1 diabetes and was a campaigner for greater resources for those suffering from the illness.

She publicly appealed to then health minister Robin Swann for increased investment for diabetic sufferers, after being told she’d have to wait up to four years for an insulin pump.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently at the scene of the suspicious death of a woman in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan.

“One man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“Enquiries are continuing. An update will follow in due course”.