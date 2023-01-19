Woman who suffered horror abuse at hands of ex says she hopes her story helps other women

The pair met through mutual friends in their late teens, with the abuse “starting small but it grew,” the 22-year-old said.

A young woman who suffered horror abuse from an ex-boyfriend has told how he “controlled every aspect” of her life.

Jody Duggan (22) watched Dublin security worker Jake Boles (24) walk free from Trim Circuit Court last week with a suspended sentence.

Judge Orla Crowe sentenced Boles to two years for the assaults and two years for the coercive control offences, with the criminal damage offences taken into consideration. The sentences were suspended in full on a number of conditions including that he does not contact Jody again.

Boles’ young age, the fact he is a new father, has steady employment, is not taking drugs and was engaging in counselling were taken into account.

Jody first spoke to the Sunday World about the ordeal she experienced at his hands.

Since the story broke, the brave victim continued to speak out about how her relationship with Boles and told how it started as “normal.”

The pair met through mutual friends in their late teens, with the abuse “starting small but it grew,” brave Jody told the Opinions Matter podcast.

"He controlled every aspect of my life,” she said, revealing she “lost a lot of friends” as a result of the impossible rules Boles set.

"If I had even €2 more money than him it became a big ordeal.”

He would lock her in rooms, control her food, track her every movement and isolate her from loved ones to the point where she wanted to end her life.

Jody told of the extensive abuse she suffered from Boles, recorded in photos of injuries she eventually showed her mum.

In the car on the way to work one day, she said she “broke down.”

"I showed her them and straight away she said ‘we have to go call the guards’.”

The 22-year-old reveals she “still had bruises” from Boles’ attacks when she made her report. "There were cuts down my leg from being pushed down the stairs.”

She admitted the court case was “tough,” as everything became “all about him and what a good guy he is now.”

Jody insisted on delivering her victim impact statement herself.

"Getting up there and speaking, do you think it even moved him? No, he’s sitting there across from me, staring at me and I could barely even get the words out.

"All I could feel were his eyes staring at me and I could barely get my words out but once I did, I was so proud of myself for getting up there and speaking because it was the one thing I needed to do for that bit of closure.”

She said his fully suspended sentence “isn’t right.”

"People go to prison for a lot less,” Jody admitted, saying she “disappointed” in how it ended but she hopes her story helps other women.

Jody previously told the Sunday World how Boles’ abuse will always stay with her.

“This will stay with me forever, it won’t go away. The cuts and bruises will go but the emotional stuff will never go.

“Jake took so much from me. Some things I don’t think I’ll ever get back. I feel stuck in the time this happened to me,” she said.