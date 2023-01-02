Woman who covered up murder of mum Patricia O’Connor left nothing in dad’s will

Her father Gus O’Connor, who was also jailed for lying about the circumstances of wife Patricia’s killing, left Louise nothing in a will made in August of last year — four months before his death.

Louise O’Connor served 23 months for her role in the cover-up of her mother Patricia’s murder.

Daughter from hell Louise O’Connor — who tried to cover up the gruesome murder and dismemberment of her own mother — has been frozen out of the will dividing up her father’s €400,000 estate.

The 43-year-old’s father Gus O’Connor, who was also jailed for lying about the circumstances of wife Patricia’s killing, left Louise nothing in a will made in August of last year — four months before his death.

The Sunday World can further reveal that Gus also excluded Louise’s daughter and co-conspirator in the cover-up, Stephanie (24), from benefiting from the estate built up during the lifetimes of Gus and his murdered wife.

His estate included the proceeds of the sale of the €365,000 home in which his 61-year-old wife was murdered — her share of which was bequeathed to him in her will.

The will is the first public indication of the extent to which Gus turned on his daughter and grand-daughter after learning of their attempts to shield Louise’s boyfriend Kieran Greene (36) from justice.

Greene battered retired hospital cleaner Patricia to death with a child’s hurley in a “sustained attack” in the bathroom of the family home at Mountainview Park, Churchtown, Dublin on May 29, 2017.

Gardai linked the attack to tensions rising in the home caused by overcrowding when Louise and Greene moved in on top of hard-working Patricia with their children.

Greene later buried the grandmother-of-seven’s body in a shallow grave in a cornfield in Co Wexford.

He later dug Patricia’s body up, dismembered it with a hacksaw and scattered the remains in the Wicklow mountains.

His seven-week trial heard Patricia’s body was dismembered into 15 parts that were found at nine locations over a 30km range in the Dublin and Wicklow mountains between June 10 and 14, 2017.

Gus O'Connor - husband of murdered Patricia O'Connor

Former deputy State pathologist Dr Michael Curtis gave evidence that Patricia O’Connor’s head was struck a minimum of three blows with a solid implement, and the cause of death was blunt-force trauma to the head.

After the murder, Louise and her daughter Stephanie claimed Patricia had stormed out of the house following an argument.

Stephanie even dressed up as her dead grandmother, leaving the house later that night, to be captured on a neighbour’s CCTV to bolster this claim.

The plan was “hatched,” the court heard, with Louise, who agreed to it.

Patricia’s husband Gus O’Connor knew his wife was dead but later went to gardai to falsely report her missing.

However, it was never made clear what level of knowledge Gus actually had of the events that took place surrounding the murder on May 29, 2017.

Gus — who served less than a year in prison for the lie he told to gardai — is understood to have known he was terminally ill when he tore up all previous wills and wrote out a new one in August. He passed away in January 2022.

Probate documents obtained by theSunday Worldshow how in the will he wrote: “I, Augustine O’Connor of 66 Mountainview Park, Churchtown hereby revoke all former wills and testamentary dispositions made by me and declare this to be my last will.”

He appointed his brother Ken O’Connor and daughter-in-law to be the joint executors of his estate.

The documents show that to two named grandchildren: “I give, devise, bequeath a bequest up to the maximum amount allowable under their tax-free threshold as to the date of my death.”

Gus directed that this bequest be held in trust for the children until they reach the age of 25.

“All the rest, residue and remainder of my estate, I bequeath to my son Richard for his own use and benefit absolutely.”

The scene of the crime

According to the probate documents, the Revenue Commissioners have acknowledged “the gross value of all the estate of the said deceased within this jurisdiction amounts to €402,483 and that the net value amounts to €394,127.

Gus (77) and son Richard — who was devastated by his mother’s horrific murder — had reconciled following Gus’s release from prison in June 2021.

After his release, we approached Gus for comment in Stamullen, Co Meath as he walked his dogs in the company of Richard. Asked if he would finally give his account of the cover-up of the murder of his wife, one of the most gruesome in the history of the State, Gus responded: “I have nothing to say.”

Louise O’Connor was released from prison in May after serving just 23 months for her role in a conspiracy to cover up the killing.

Stephanie O’Connor was released from prison in February 2021 after serving eight months of her 18-month sentence.

Louise’s former partner Keith Johnston (46), who went shopping with Greene to help him select tools that were later used by Greene to dismember the body, was released from Loughan House prison in September.

Kieran Greene remains behind bars for Patricia’s murder.