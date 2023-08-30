Woman ‘unlawfully at large’ for over a month found by garda patrol in Dublin

Gardaí tonight brought her back to the Dóchas Centre where she will serve the remainder of her sentence.

A woman who was “unlawfully at large from prison” for over a month has been taken into custody after coming into contact with gardaí on patrol in Dublin this evening.

She had been on Temporary Release from the Dóchas Centre since July 19 and was deemed “unlawfully at large” on July 26 when she did not return.

A man who was found to have an outstanding warrant in relation to theft was also taken into custody by patrolling gardaí.

Gardaí from Pearse Street were on patrol in the south inner city today when they encountered both people shortly before 9pm.

These Pearse St Gardaí have been on patrol in the South Inner City since 8am and still going strong.



A garda spokesperson said: "Among today’s arrests in the city are a male and a female detected by Pearse Street gardaí on Operation Citizen patrol tonight in the Temple Bar area. The arrested male had an outstanding warrant in relation to theft.

“The female was granted Temporary Release from the Dóchas Centre on July 19 and was deemed unlawfully at large on July 26 when she didn’t return. She has tonight been returned by gardaí to the Dóchas Centre to serve the remaining of her sentence.”