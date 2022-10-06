Woman threatened with ‘handgun’ during car-jacking in Ballyfermot, west Dublin

A man threatened the woman with a suspected black handgun and demanded she get out of the car.

The Garda logo on a Garda vehicle in Dublin. — © PA

A woman was threatened by an armed hijacker during a carjacking in Dublin.

The frightening incident took place at Park West Road, Ballyfermot, on Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 3.10pm the owner of the vehicle was getting into her car, a silver-coloured saloon C-Class Mercedes Benz, when a man approached her.

He threatened the woman with a suspected black handgun and demanded she get out of the car.

The woman got out of the car and the suspect fled with her vehicle.

He drove off in the direction of Cloverhill Road.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen this silver coloured saloon with the registration 161-D to contact them or any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to motorists who may have any video footage (including dash cam) who were travelling on Park West Road, Cloverhill Road and the surrounding areas to make contact with investigating officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.