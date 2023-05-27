Woman threatened to ‘shoot’ people with imitation gun at Belfast bar
‘Officers attended and arrested a 51-year-old woman on suspicion of a number of offences, including carrying an imitation firearm in a public place’
A woman armed with a suspected gun allegedly threatened to shoot people at a Belfast bar.
Detectives are investigating a report that the female had a suspected firearm in the Joys Entry area yesterday.
A 51-year-old woman was later arrested.
Detective Sergeant Kennedy said: "Police received a report shortly after 2.05pm yesterday, Friday May 26, that a woman had a gun and was threatening to shoot a number of people in a licensed premises.
Read more
"Officers attended and arrested a 51-year-old woman on suspicion of a number of offences, including carrying an imitation firearm in a public place. She remains in police custody at this time.
"Our investigation is continuing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or has any CCTV or dash-cam footage to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1020 of 26/05/23.”
Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.
Today's Headlines
'complicated case' | Landlord (80) accused of ‘lunging’ at tenant with saw could face seven years in jail
DRUGS HAUL | Man (20s) arrested and €3.92m of cannabis seized in Co Dublin in anti-gang crackdown
healy stylish | Una Healy turns heads in daring outfit on red carpet after tell-all throuple interview
fake weapon | Woman threatened to ‘shoot’ people with imitation gun at Belfast bar
bomb squad | Man found with suspected pipe bomb in Tallaght Garda Station is ‘gopher’ for crime gang
Art Attack | Ulrika Jonsson says she was groped by disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris when she was 21
Old pals | Beyonce delivers heartfelt tribute to Tina Turner during Paris concert
fast and furious | Up to eight drivers a day fleeing from garda checkpoints at high speeds
done deal? | Announcement on Jude Bellingham’s next move could be imminent
TAXING TIMES | Suspended Leitrim solicitor Orla Ellis hit with €5k Revenue bill