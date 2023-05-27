Woman threatened to ‘shoot’ people with imitation gun at Belfast bar

‘Officers attended and arrested a 51-year-old woman on suspicion of a number of offences, including carrying an imitation firearm in a public place’

Detectives are investigating a report that the female had a suspected firearm in the Joys Entry area yesterday.

Detective Sergeant Kennedy said: "Police received a report shortly after 2.05pm yesterday, Friday May 26, that a woman had a gun and was threatening to shoot a number of people in a licensed premises.

"Officers attended and arrested a 51-year-old woman on suspicion of a number of offences, including carrying an imitation firearm in a public place. She remains in police custody at this time.

"Our investigation is continuing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or has any CCTV or dash-cam footage to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1020 of 26/05/23.”

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.