Woman suffers collapsed lung after stabbed five times in Tralee, Co Kerry
A woman was stabbed five times in a vicious attack in Kerry on Sunday night.
Two men have been arrested in connection with the assault which took place at around 11pm on Sunday night, August 7, in the Ballymullen area of Tralee.
The victim – who is in her mid 20s – had to flee to the roof of a building to escape and was rescued from the roof by the emergency services.
She is understood to have suffered five stab wounds, two to the neck and three to the back.
Read more
The woman was rushed to the emergency Unit at University Hospital Kerry where she was treated for her wounds and a collapsed lung.
She remains at the hospital where her condition is described as stable.
Gardaí said that two men – one in his late teens and one in his mid 20s – have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Both men are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Tralee Garda station.
A technical examination of the scene is underway and gardaí say investigations into the attack are ongoing.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any information about it is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station at 066 - 7102300.
Today's Headlines
cash & carey | How Catriona Carey used €400k in deposits as ‘a current account’
Taking air of business | Businessman offers crime gangs private planes from remote airfield in Co Longford
Welcome To Heartbreak | Kanye West jokes Pete Davidson is ‘dead’ after Kim Kardashian split
Investigation | Murder probe launched as Gardaí appeal for information about death of Sean McCarthy
Do Not Eat | Ice-cream, eggs, and crisps pulled from Irish supermarket shelves due to ‘contamination’
Blast terror | Fears girl trapped in rubble as three children rescued after explosion at London home
Happy as Barry | Barry Keoghan welcomes baby boy with girlfriend Alyson Sandro
'Too young' | RTÉ Sport honours tragic hurler Dillon Quirke ‘taken in the prime of his life’
nightmare | Irish mother on her search for her four children in Tunisia
Cop on | Man impersonating 'detective' calls to home of elderly couple in Cavan