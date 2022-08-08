Woman suffers collapsed lung after stabbed five times in Tralee, Co Kerry

The victim – who is in her mid 20s – had to flee to the roof of a building to escape the attack and was rescued from the roof by the emergency services.

Two men are in custody at Tralee Garda Station following an incident in Tralee on Sunday night in which a woman was stabbed five times.

A woman was stabbed five times in a vicious attack in Kerry on Sunday night.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the assault which took place at around 11pm on Sunday night, August 7, in the Ballymullen area of Tralee.

She is understood to have suffered five stab wounds, two to the neck and three to the back.

The woman was rushed to the emergency Unit at University Hospital Kerry where she was treated for her wounds and a collapsed lung.

She remains at the hospital where her condition is described as stable.

Gardaí said that two men – one in his late teens and one in his mid 20s – have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Both men are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Tralee Garda station.

A technical examination of the scene is underway and gardaí say investigations into the attack are ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any information about it is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station at 066 - 7102300.