Woman sexually abused as child by paedophile dad urges survivors to 'break silence'

"After he got out of prison he would say, ‘Thank you for keeping it a secret’. It sickened me"

A woman who suffered years of sexual abuse at the hands of her paedophile father has urged other survivors to break their silence.

Angela Carson only came forward three months ago to reveal she too had been targeted by evil Trevor Carson more than 30 years ago.

The twisted predator died in 2016 having served half a 17-year prison sentence for repeatedly raping another female who was just five years old when the attacks began.

A remorseful Angela is filled with regret that she did not also contact police prior to Carson going on trial in 2004.

Now happily married, she informed detectives in March that she too had been abused by the notorious paedophile from Crossgar, Co Down. This was after speaking to her supportive husband and another sex abuse survivor.

Angela Carson, who was sexually abused by her father Trevor Carson

Angela struggles to say her father’s name, explaining how it brings back painful memories of how she was repeatedly abused and then terrorised into remaining silent.

But she has bravely waived her right to anonymity, hoping that her experiences will encourage others to come forward.

“It has taken me over 30 years, but I feel I’m finally breaking free of the hold he had over me,” said Angela. “Even in death he had that hold over me, but by coming forward I’m taking control. I want people to look at my situation and think, ‘Well if she can do it, so can I’.”

Trevor Carson began abusing Angela when she was around 11, with the attacks continuing for another five years. She would be ordered home from school at lunchtime, when the house was empty, so he could prey on her.

“I would go back to school afterwards. Looking back I don’t know how I got through the day,” added a clearly traumatised Angela.

In 2004 Angela stayed silent when another woman gave evidence in court against Carson.

Aged 57 at the time, he was convicted of eight rapes, 18 indecent assaults and four counts of attempted buggery on the girl he called “my little butterfly”.

The paedophile was sentenced to 17 years in jail, but released in 2012 having served half the term.

Angela, who knew her father was a danger to children after suffering terribly at his hands, stayed silent even after his death in 2016.

She puts this down to the fear she had of him, telling us: “He made my life hell. He always told me that if I broke my silence he would make it worse for me. I feared what he could do to me. I just didn’t have the mental strength at the time to come forward.

Angela added: “After he got out of prison he would say, ‘Thank you for keeping it a secret’. It sickened me and I did threaten to tell the rest of my family, but he told me they wouldn’t believe me.”

When Trevor Carson died in 2016 only a handful of people showed up for his funeral, such was the revulsion for him locally in Crossgar.

Angela hoped her wicked father’s passing would give her closure, but she continued to suffer in silence.

It was only in May 2021 when she began to suffer months of uncontrollable panic attacks that she linked her deteriorating health to the abuse she suffered as a schoolgirl.

“I’m glad I finally took action. I want other people in the same situation to look at me and find the same courage to come forward,’’ she said.