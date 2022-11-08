Woman quizzed after man (30s) dies after stabbing in Ballyfermot, Dublin

The injured man was treated at the scene shortly after the incident at 2.30am but was pronounced dead a short time later

A woman has been arrested after a man died in a stabbing in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

The woman (40s), is being quizzed after emergency services rushed to a flat in Claddagh Court in Ballyfermot, where a man was found with an apparent stab wound.

“Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a man following an incident in Ballyfermot, Dublin on Tuesday the 8th of November 2022,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Shortly after 2.30am, gardaí and emergency services attended at a flat in Claddagh Court, Ballyfermot, where a man aged in his late 30s was found with an apparent stab wound.

“The injured man was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

“A woman aged in her late 40s has since been arrested by investigating Gardaí and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Clondalkin Garda Station.

“The body of the deceased remains at the scene which is preserved for forensic and technical examination. The Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified.”

Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow.