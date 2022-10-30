Woman pinned to ground and sexually assaulted by man wearing Halloween mask in Lurgan attack

‘The suspect has been described of slim build and was wearing a black coat, blue jeans and a Halloween-type mask’

A woman has been pinned to the ground and sexually assaulted in Lurgan by a man wearing a Halloween mask.

It happened in the early hours of Sunday morning as she was walking in the Lough Road area of the town.

The attacker pushed the victim to the ground and tried to remove her clothing.

However she began screaming and was able to escape.

PSNI Inspector Gary McCullough said: “It was reported at around 3.30am that a woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown man as she was walking in the Lough Road area.

“The man pushed her to the ground and attempted to remove an item of her clothing.

“She began screaming and was able to flee from the suspect who made off towards William Street.

“Our investigation is now underway into what was a terrifying ordeal for this woman.

“The suspect has been described of slim build and was wearing a black coat, blue jeans and a Halloween-type mask.”

“Anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have any information which could help with our enquiries, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 654 of 30/10/2022.”