Woman narrowly escapes serious injury after shotgun fired at house in Armagh
Police are investigating after a shotgun was fired at a property in Craigavon on Tuesday night.
The incident occurred in the Meadowbrook area around 11.15pm, while a woman in her 30s was inside the house.
The female was not injured during the gun attack.
It was reported that two shots from a shotgun were fired, damaging the front window of a property in the area and a car which was parked outside.
A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 2067 26/07/22.
“A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”
