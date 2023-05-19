Woman in her 30s arrested after over €300k worth of Cannabis seized in south Dublin

The operation targeted those “suspected to be involved in organised crime operating in South Dublin”, according to gardai.

A woman in her 30s is being quizzed after gardai and Revenue officials seized over €300,000 worth of cannabis.

The operation targeted those “suspected to be involved in organised crime operating in South Dublin”, according to gardai.

It was carried out by officers in the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), Terenure District Drugs Unit and Revenue Customs Service.

“During the course of this operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 16 kilograms of suspected cannabis with an estimated value of €316,000,” Gardai said in a statement.

“Gardaí arrested one female (aged in her 30s) and she is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at South Dublin Garda Station.”

“Today (19/05/2023), as part of an intelligence-led operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 16kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €316,000 in South Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.

In a statement the Revenue said the operation was part of their ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

"If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295.”