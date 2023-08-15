Woman found dead in Limerick home named locally as garda probe continues

“The nicest woman, she was never a bad word to say about anyone, RIP Ca, you’ll be sadly missed”

A woman found dead at her Limerick home has been named locally as Catherine McCarthy Atkinson.

It is feared she may have suffered a stab wound, according to Sunday World sources, as gardaí are still awaiting the results of a post-mortem.

A number of tributes to ‘Ca’ McCarthy have been posted online by friends who were shocked at the news of her tragic death.

Local councillor Michael Collins said her death has left people in Newcastle West shaken.

Gardai at the scene

“We are a small rural town in County Limerick, even though we are the county town, and these things just don’t happen here fortunately.”

“It’s a tragedy for the family involved. It’s shocking, I knew the family from being around Newcastle West, even though they are from the city.

“It’s just a tragedy for everybody, words can’t describe the feeling in the locality at the moment.”

One woman posted how she will miss her friend writing: “So so sad- the nicest woman, she was never a bad word to say about anyone, RIP Ca, you’ll be sadly missed.

“Never seen sadder. Rip Ca McCarthy Atkinson, what a cruel sick world this is.”

In response to another tribute she added; “She would always stop for a chat, never a bad word said about anyone, always looked out for everyone, can't believe it, she’ll be sadly missed xxx”

Another close friend wrote: “Shocked is not the word. Ca, I'll always cherish all the great memories of us. May you rest in peace ... rest easy my friend Ca Atkinson xxx”

This morning gardaí in Limerick say the results of a post-mortem examination to be carried out will determine the course of their investigation.

Her body was found at a home in the Templegreen area of Newcastle West yesterday evening.

An investigation began following the grim discovery at approximately 5.10pm and the body was later removed from the scene.

Gardaí say the office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will take place later this morning.

“No arrests have been made as part of the investigation into the discovery of a body at this time,” gardaí said.

“No further information is available at this time.”