Woman dies after being found badly injured in Co Limerick home

Gardai have launched an investigation

A woman has died in hospital the day after she was found with serious injuries in her Co Limerick home.

The woman, who was aged in her 50s, was rushed to University Hospital Limerick after gardai found her at a residence at Cois Deel, Rathkeale, at approximately 8.30pm on Tuesday night.

Tragically she passed away on Wednesday and gardai have launched an investigation.

Gardai have revealed that they had attended an incident that occurred in the Windmill Street area of Limerick earlier on Tuesday evening.

They have said that their inquiries suggest that the victim may have frequented a residence on Windmill Street on the same day or in the days just before she was found injured.

They have now appealed for witnesses or anybody with any information to contact them.

“Gardai at Henry Street are investigating all the circumstances of the discovery of a woman with serious injuries at a residence in County Limerick on Tuesday,” gardai said.

“The woman, aged in her 50s, was discovered at a residence in Cois Deel, Rathkeale, County Limerick, at approximately 8:30pm on Tuesday, 19th July, 2022.

"The woman was taken to University Hospital Limerick where she passed away on Wednesday, July 20.

“A post-mortem examination is being conducted by Dr Margaret Bolster, State Pathologist, today, Thursday, (and) the results will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

“Gardaí in Limerick had attended an incident that occurred in the Windmill Street area of Limerick earlier on the evening of Tuesday, July 19 and enquiries to date suggest that the deceased may have frequented a residence on Windmill Street in the day or days prior to her discovery.

“Gardaí wish to speak to any persons who were in the Windmill Street area of Limerick City or the Cois Deel area of Rathkeale between Sunday, 17th July, and Tuesday, 19th July, who observed any activity which drew their attention, to come forward.

Any persons who may have camera footage (including dash-cam and CCTV) of either area between these dates are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Meanwhile, the scene at Cois Deel, Rathkeale, was preserved and a technical examination has been conducted.