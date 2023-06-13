Woman-beating cocaine dealer gets ‘taste of own medicine’ after gang gives him battering

In April we revealed exclusive images of 60-year-old Kenny attacking a woman in a flat

Cowardly career criminal Jim Kenny, from Ballymena was captured on cctv attacking a woman in home.

The 60-year-old thug was convicted last month of battering a woman in her own flat

Cowardly woman-beating coke dealer James Kenny got a “taste of his own medicine” after rival drug dealers gave him a beating, we can reveal.

The 60-year-old thug was convicted last month of battering a woman in her own flat during a terrifying exchange after the attack was caught on camera.

Kenny was due to be sentenced on Thursday for the attack but the case was adjourned until July 6 in Belfast.

“Rival dealers gave Jim Kenny a taste of his own medicine last weekend when they turned up at his house and smacked him about a bit,” said a source.

Cowardly career criminal Jim Kenny, from Ballymena was captured on cctv attacking a woman in home.

“He lives in Ballykeel and they went round and beat him up badly enough that he had to go to hospital.

“There won’t be too many people who will lose much sleep over Jim’s busted jaw, even if it was drug-dealing scumbags who gave it to him.”

Seemingly Kenny was blamed after a couple of drug houses were raided by cops, according to a source.

“There were a few raids in the area and these loyalist dealers seem to suspect Jim was involved in tipping off the cops,” said the source.

“They think because Jim has been seen doing voluntary work at the church he’s desperate to stay out of jail and they put two and two together and think he could be passing information to the drug cops in return for a lighter sentence.”

Earlier this month we revealed how Kenny has been helping out at a church in a bid to show he’s a reformed character.

He was pictured sweeping streets and helping at church-run community events in Ballymena.

He’s since been pictured cutting down trees for the church — despite the fact when he turns up at court he limps in with the aid of a walking stick.

We can reveal he’s also been teaching sign language classes — something he learned himself while in prison.

In April we revealed exclusive images of 60-year-old Kenny attacking a woman in a flat in Ballymena.

He’s facing going back to prison after he was convicted of two counts of assault as a result of that shameful incident.

The distressing video of the attack, which has no sound and lasts just over one minute, shows Kenny repeatedly punching the woman in the face before knocking her to the ground and laying into her in a property in the Co Antrim town.