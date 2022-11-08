Woman arrested over fatal stabbing in west Dublin was ‘well known to victim’

It is understood that both people are originally from north Dublin.

A woman who has been arrested for the suspected murder of a man in west Dublin was well known to the victim, it has emerged.

She is currently being detained at Clondalkin Garda Station where she is being questioned about the fatal assault in which the man aged in his late 30s suffered a single fatal stab wound.

When gardai arrived to the grim scene at a flat in Ballyfermot this morning there were two other people present in the flat as well as the suspect aged in her late 40s and the victim.

These two people have been interviewed by gardai who are not looking for anyone else in relation to the suspected stab murder.

Sources say the victim was “found unresponsive” and the flat was sealed off as a crime scene and it remains so this morning.

The victim was not known to gardai for involvement in crime but had some minor interactions with the law.

A garda spokesperson announced details of the fatal assault this morning.

Gardai and Garda forensics personnel at Claddagh Court Ballyfermot Dublin this morning. Pic Colin Keegan /Collins Photos

“Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a man following an incident in Ballyfermot, Dublin on Tuesday the 8th of November, 2022,” a spokesman said.

“Shortly after 2.30am, Gardaí and Emergency Services attended at a flat in Claddagh Court, Ballyfermot, where a man aged in his late 30s was found with an apparent stab wound.

“The injured man was treated at the scene by Emergency Services personnel but was pronounced dead a short time later.

“A woman aged in her late 40s has since been arrested by investigating Gardaí and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Clondalkin Garda Station.

“The body of the deceased remains at the scene which is preserved for forensic and technical examination. The Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified,” he explained.