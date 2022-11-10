Woman arrested over fatal stabbing in Ballyfermot, Dublin released without charge
David Ennis, (36), died after being found with an apparent stab wound in the early hours of Tuesday morning at a flat in Claddagh Court in Ballyfermot.
A woman arrested in connection with the death of a man in stabbing in Dublin has been released without charge, a garda spokesperson said.
The flat was sealed off as a crime scene as garda forensics officers carried out further investigations.
There were two other people present in the flat as well as the suspect aged in her late 40s and the victim.
These two people have been interviewed by gardai who are not looking for anyone else.
Gardai said they released the woman, in her late 40s, without charge on Wednesday evening.
A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Local councillor Daithí Doolan, who is chairperson of the Joint Policing Committee, said yesterday: “This is a sad day for Ballyfermot.
“This level of violence affects the whole community. My thoughts and sympathies are with the family of the victim.”
He added: "I would encourage anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant they believe it is, to please contact the gardaí."
