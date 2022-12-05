Woman arrested in connection with Alejandro Miszan dog attack in Wexford
It’s understood she is being questioned under Section 13 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.
A woman has been arrested for endangerment, arising out of the probe into the dog attack that left a nine-year-old boy with serious injuries in Wexford.
The local woman in her 30s is currently being questioned at Enniscorthy Garda Station.
Alejandro Miszan, from Old Forge Road, Enniscorthy, was attacked by an XL Bully dog on Sunday, November 27, at around 4pm while out playing with his friends near his home.
Such was the extent of his injuries that he was airlifted to Crumlin Children’s Hospital where he is being treated.
His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support they have received from within the local community and beyond in County Wexford with a GoFundMe campaign that was started by a neighbour of the family, Caroline O’Brien, having already raised €162,290.
Alejandro’s brother, Raul, said his younger brother has a very long road ahead of him with his recovery and commented that consultants have told the his parents they will need to be patients.
"He will need a lot of surgeries and his recovery will be very long,” said Raul, who also expressed gratitude to all of the people who have shown his family “such fantastic support” since the incident occurred.
County Wexford dog warden, Johnny Colfer, said the dog that attacked the child was an XL Bully which is not named as one of the 10 specific breeds on Ireland’s restricted dog list but is included under the ‘bandog’ banner which includes any crossbreed of the named restricted breeds.
The woman arrested today is the second person to be detained arising out of the investigation.
Gardai say investigations are ongoing.
