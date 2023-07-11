busted | 

Woman arrested as gardaí seize cannabis worth €52,000 during raid in Wexford

Cannabis seized in Wexford. Photo: Revenue

Cannabis. Stock image

Stock image.

David Looby and Edel Hughes
New Ross Standard

Gardaí and Revenue officials seized drugs worth over €50,000 in a joint raid in Co Wexford earlier today.

Revenue officers seized approximately 2.6kg of suspected cannabis with an estimated value of €52,000 from a property in the New Ross district.

Local gardaí from the New Ross District Detective Unit, along with Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau officers and Revenue Customs Service carried out a search in a rural area on Tuesday.

A garda spokesperson said a woman in her thirties was arrested under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act.

She is being detained at a garda station in County Wexford.

Investigations are ongoing.


