Woman arrested as gardaí seize cannabis worth €52,000 during raid in Wexford
Revenue officers seized approximately 2.6kg of suspected cannabis with an estimated value of €52,000 from a property in the New Ross district.
Gardaí and Revenue officials seized drugs worth over €50,000 in a joint raid in Co Wexford earlier today.
Local gardaí from the New Ross District Detective Unit, along with Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau officers and Revenue Customs Service carried out a search in a rural area on Tuesday.
A garda spokesperson said a woman in her thirties was arrested under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act.
She is being detained at a garda station in County Wexford.
Investigations are ongoing.