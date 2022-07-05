Woman arrested after hit-and-run that injured off-duty Garda released without charge

The woman, in her 20s, was arrested as part of the investigation into what gardai called a “serious road traffic collision” in Co Limerick on Thursday, June 30

A woman who had been arrested after a hit-and-run incident that left an off-duty Garda with serious life-changing injuries has been released without charge.

The woman, in her 20s, was arrested as part of the investigation into what gardai called a “serious road traffic collision” in Co Limerick on Thursday, June 30.

Inspector Niall Flood is still being treated at Cork University Hospital after he was airlifted from the scene of the incident in Co Limerick at around 7.15pm.

The highly respected officer based in Limerick’s Henry Street Garda Station suffered horrific injuries to his foot and lower leg when he was hit from behind by a car as he cycled on the minor road, the R522 between Dromcollogher and Feohanagh, near Newcastle West.

It is understood the woman in her 20s, who is from Co Limerick and a mother of young children, fled the scene and drove to a nearby property before making contact with gardaí.

She was detained at Henry Street Garda Station while the damaged car she was driving has been seized by investigators for technical examination.

She has now been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

It is understood that medical attention given to Inspector Flood at the scene was crucial to saving his life as he lay on the side of the road.

The incident caused shock among his colleagues.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors extended their well wishes.

General secretary Antoinette Cunningham said in a statement: “The thoughts of the association and especially his local AGSI branch members in Limerick are with our colleague and his family at this time.

“We are deeply upset about the incident and extend our well wishes. We are available to provide support for our AGSI colleague in the coming weeks and months.”

Inspector Flood, whose birthday and wedding anniversary is this weekend, has been described as a “skilled and enthusiastic” cyclist as well as an “extremely diligent garda”.

He has been involved in a number of recent high-profile investigations in Limerick including drugs and firearms investigations targeting gangland crime.

Meanwhile, gardaí are continuing to appeal to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

“Any road users who were travelling on the R522 between Dromcollogher and Feohanagh at the time of the incident with camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.