Woman arrested after body of man (40s) found in Navan, Co Meath

A woman in her 30s has been arrested and is currently detained at Kells Garda Station

Separate investigations are underway after the bodies of two men were discovered in different parts of Co Meath yesterday.

Gardaí in Navan are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man, aged in his 40s, whose body was discovered at a residential property on Academy Street, Navan, on Saturday December 10.

Gardaí said a woman (30s) has been arrested as part of the investigation.

The body of the man remains at the scene, which has been preserved for forensic and technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. The Office of the State Pathologist and local coroner have also been notified.

"A woman aged in her 30s has been arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Kells Garda Station," a garda spokesperson said.

"Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Navan Garda Station 046-9036100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111."

Gardaí said the investigation is ongoing.

It comes as gardaí in Ashbourne are investigating the discovery of a man's body in "unexplained circumstances" yesterday afternoon.

The man was found wrapped up in carpet and discovered dumped on farmland in the Killbride area, about 10km from Ashbourne.

Sources stressed that the investigation is at an “early stage” but there are “some indications” that the man’s death is suspicious.

Gardaí said in a statement: “Gardaí in Ashbourne are investigating the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances this afternoon Saturday 10th December, 2022.

“The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination will be conducted by the Garda Technical Bureau.