Woman and two men arrested as gardai seize heroin and cocaine worth €406k in Dublin

Some of the drugs and cash seized

A man in his 30s is expected to appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning after gardai seized heroin and cocaine worth an estimated €406,000 in Dublin yesterday.

Another man, in his 60s, was also charged and station bailed to appear at Blanchardstown District Court at 10.30am on Friday.

A woman in her 40s is still being detained at a Garda Station in Dublin.

The three had been arrested after gardai seized the drugs and cash following operations in Finglas and Lucan.

The operation was aimed at tackling and disrupting the criminal activities of a West Finglas based organised crime group.

It was carried out by Finglas Drugs Unit supported by the Finglas Detective Unit, Finglas Community Policing, Finglas Regular Unit and local Scenes of Crime Units.

“At approximately 2.55pm, a search of a vehicle was conducted on the Newcastle Road in Lucan, County Dublin,” gardai said.

“During the course of this search, approximately €84,000 of suspected cocaine and €60,000 of suspected heroin was located and seized.

“A woman in her 40s was arrested at the scene and taken to a Dublin Garda Station where she was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.”

Gardai added that follow up searches were later conducted at three locations in Finglas, Dublin 11, where approximately €149,000 of suspected heroin and €113,000 of suspected cocaine were seized, in addition to €10,000 in and £2,000 Sterling.

“Two men (aged in their 30s and 60s) were arrested and detained at Garda Stations in Dublin under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 and Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, respectively,” gardai added.

“The drugs seized totalling €406,000 (€209,000 heroin and €197,000 cocaine) will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Gardai said the seizures form part of Operation Tara, the national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.