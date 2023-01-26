Woman and man arrested as gardaí investigate alleged sexual assault at Luas stop

It is understood the alleged victim was pinned to the ground during the course of the incident

A woman and a man have been arrested in relation to the alleged sexual assault of a female at a Luas stop in south Dublin.

The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday morning, and a man aged in his 30s and a woman in her 40s have been arrested as part of the investigation.

It is understood the alleged victim was pinned to the ground during the course of the incident.

She was brought to a Dublin hospital unit by gardaí earlier this morning to receive specialist medical attention.

Sources said that the two arrested suspects fled the scene but were caught by gardaí a short time later where they were arrested and brought to Crumlin Garda Station.

The two remain in custody this afternoon.

The scene of the incident was sealed off this morning and gardaí were observed taking items including what appeared to be clothes from the scene.

These items will now be forensically examined.

It led to the closure of the platform at the Drimnagh stop on the Red Line inbound Luas service this morning for a number of hours.

However, the Drimnagh platform was reopened to passengers at around 10am.

Sources said that gardaí were investigating all aspects of the alleged sexual assault on the female.

Gardaí this morning confirmed an investigation was underway.

“Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault which occurred in the early hours of this morning, Thursday, 26th January 2023 in Drimnagh, Dublin 12,” a spokesman toldIndependent.ie.

“A woman (40s) and a man (30s) have been arrested in connection with this incident. They are both currently detained at Crumlin Garda Station,” he added.