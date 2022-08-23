Woman (94) and sons held hostage by gang of six men in terrifying Roscommon burglary

The aggravated burglary happened at around 1am yesterday when the masked gang broke into the house in Ballintubber, Co Roscommon

A 94-year-old woman and her two sons were terrorised by a six-man gang during a home invasion burglary in the early hours of yesterday.

One of the sons, a man in his mid-60s, was assaulted by the gang, some of whom were armed with screwdrivers and other weapons.

The aggravated burglary happened at around 1am yesterday when the masked gang broke into the house in Ballintubber, Co Roscommon.

Gardaí from Castlerea, Co Roscommon, are investigating the crime but there have been no arrests made so far.

Senior sources said that the elderly lady and her sons were kept hostage in one room of the house while the building was ransacked.

They were repeatedly threatened by gang members during the course of the terrifying incident.

It is understood that the violent thieves escaped with a small amount of cash as well as jewellery and some other items.

Gardaí are investigating if they were targeted by an organised burglary gang because the family own a local convenience store which adjoins where they live.

If this was the reasoning behind the burglary, the criminals may have been operating under the assumption that they had access to a large amount of cash.

Sources said the victims have been left “deeply traumatised” by their horrific ordeal.

When contacted by the Irish Independent, a garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí in Castlerea are investigating an aggravated burglary that occurred at a business premises in Ballintubber, in the early hours of Monday, August 22.

“The incident occurred at a business premises and one man (mid-60s) was injured during the incident.

“He did not require medical attention and his injuries are non-life-threatening.

“The culprits left the scene with a sum of cash. Investigations are ongoing.

“Gardaí are appealing to any person who was in the vicinity of Ashpark, Ballintubber, between 10pm on Sunday night and 1am on Monday morning to contact investigating gardaí.

“Any road users who were in the area and who may have camera footage, including dashcam, are asked to make this available to gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.”

The village in which the burglary happened is located close to the town of Castlerea.

As is the case in most counties, there has been an increase in burglaries recorded in Co Roscommon in recent months.

In June, gardaí made a public appeal for information after two burglaries in the south of the county which officers said were the work of travelling criminals.

So far, suspects have not been identified for yesterday morning’s shocking crime.

According to the latest crime data from gardaí, which was published earlier this month, residential burglary is up 33pc on 2021, but is down 38pc compared to 2019.

There was a massive drop in burglaries in 2020 due to lockdown restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meaning, organised criminals were not as free to travel around the country.

Gardaí said instances of burglary have trended “significantly downwards” in the long term, with the force’s Operation Thor activities credited with a decline in the number of reported break-ins.