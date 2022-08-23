Woman (93) terrorised by burglars in violent home invasion says they are ‘cowards’

Una, who is just days short of her 94th birthday, said she was “a bit traumatised” but was determined to reopen the shop and get back to work

The 93-year-old woman who was terrorised by burglars at her home in Ballintubber on Monday has branded them “filth” and “cowards”.

Refusing to live in fear or to go out of business despite her ordeal, Una Farrell has already reopened her shop.

Una lives above her newsagent shop that was “ransacked” while the attackers locked her in a room with her two adult sons.

They eventually made off with a sum of cash, cigarettes and some jewellery.

Una, who is just days short of her 94th birthday, said she was “a bit traumatised” by the home invasion but was determined to reopen the shop and get back to work.

She told Newstalk four masked men broke into her home in the early hours of the morning.

She branded the attackers “filth” and “cowards” and said she is refusing to live in fear or to go out of business on their account.

Asked how much the attackers made off with she said: “They got enough. We will notice it anyway.”

One of her sons, aged in his 60s, received minor injuries in the attack, hurting his ribs when he was thrown to the ground.

Una’s shop, on the outskirts of the Roscommon town, has been open for 65 years with just one other incident throughout that time.

Asked whether she expected to see the attackers brought to justice, Una said: “Of course they’ll not be caught. Nobody’s ever caught [for this type of thing].”

Earlier, Roscommon-Galway TD, Michael Fitzmaurice, said that we need to look after elderly people in rural Ireland after the incident.

Deputy Fitzmaurice said we have to stop looking abroad for policing inspiration, as Ireland is a different country to the UK.

“We are very rural, especially in in the West of Ireland,” he told Galway Bay FM.

“We have a lot of people that are more elderly than in other parts of the world and in certain parts of the country and we've got to make sure we look after them.”

Castlerea Gardaí have launched an investigation into the attack, but no arrests have been made as of yet.

Investigators are keen to speak with anyone who was in Ash Park, Ballintubber, between 10pm Sunday and 1am Monday.

They are particularly interested in talking to drivers who were in the area and may have dash-cam footage.