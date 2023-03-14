Woman (50s) arrested after €130k of drugs and €37k in cash seized in Dublin raid
A garda spokesman said the woman is due to to appear in court later this morning.
A woman (50s) has been arrested after drugs worth €103k and €39k in cash was seized yesterday following a raid in Dublin city centre.
The seizure was made following the search of a home in the Christchurch area in Dublin 8 at around 11.30pm last night.
During the search, 800g of suspected diamorphine with an estimated value of €113,000 and 250g of suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €17,500 was seized alongside €39,000 cash.
A garda spokesman said the raid was conducted by officers attached to Tallaght Divisional Detective Unit and the District Drugs Unit.
All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.
"A woman aged in her early 50s was arrested at the scene and taken to Tallaght Garda Station where she was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
“She has since been charged and is scheduled to appear before Tallaght District Court this morning, Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
“Investigations are ongoing.”
