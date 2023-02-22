Woman (40s) injured in assault on road near Cork city
Emergency services rushed to the scene at Skehard Road, Blackrock at around 1.30pm yesterday afternoon
A woman has been injured after she was attacked on a road near Cork city yesterday afternoon.
Emergency services rushed to the scene at Skehard Road, Blackrock after the woman was allegedly assaulted at around 1.30pm yesterday afternoon.
The victim, a female in her 40s, was taken to hospital with what were described as “non-life-threatening injuries.”
Read more
A garda spokesperson confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.
"Gardaí in Anglesea Street Garda Station are investigating an alleged assault that occurred at Skehard Road, Blackrock yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at approximately 1.30pm,” gardai said.
"A female in her 40s was removed from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.
"Investigations ongoing."
Today's Headlines
Woman on TikTok claims to be Madeleine McCann and requests DNA test
WALKS FREE | Dance floor groper who put his hand up a woman’s dress spared criminal record
Court appearance | Mary Lowry to face trial over careless driving causing the death of Tipperary dad
Fatal Shooting | Man arrested over death of Irish bishop David O’Connell in LA held on $2m bail
FACING TRIAL | Radio DJ Nikki Hayes accused of laundering €15,000 in criminal proceeds
CLEAN CALLER | Man with ‘enlarged pupils’ banging on wrong door told gardaí he’d taken Daz washing power
'Me and Him' | Una Healy shares cryptic throuple snap with David Haye before deleting it
RUM-BLED | Dublin woman with ‘record’ 856 convictions is jailed for shoplifting rum
RIP | Jansen Panettiere, actor brother of Hayden Panettiere, dies aged 28
AXED | Google to cut 240 jobs in Ireland with sales and tech roles at risk