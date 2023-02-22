Woman (40s) injured in assault on road near Cork city

Emergency services rushed to the scene at Skehard Road, Blackrock at around 1.30pm yesterday afternoon

A woman has been injured after she was attacked on a road near Cork city yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at Skehard Road, Blackrock after the woman was allegedly assaulted at around 1.30pm yesterday afternoon.

The victim, a female in her 40s, was taken to hospital with what were described as “non-life-threatening injuries.”

A garda spokesperson confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.

"Gardaí in Anglesea Street Garda Station are investigating an alleged assault that occurred at Skehard Road, Blackrock yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at approximately 1.30pm,” gardai said.

"A female in her 40s was removed from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Investigations ongoing."