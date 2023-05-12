Woman (40s) due in court over fatal attack on David Ennis in Ballyfermot

David Ennis died following the alleged attack in Claddagh Court flat complex in Ballyfermot on November 8.

The flat in Claddagh Court in Ballyfermot

A woman (40s) is due in court this morning after being charged in connection with the fatal attack on a man in West Dublin.

David Ennis was attacked in the Claddagh Court flat complex in Ballyfermot shortly after 2am on November 8.

He was treated by emergency services at the scene but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Mr Ennis was originally from Co Meath but had been staying in the complex which houses the elderly.

Today, a garda spokesman said a woman has now been charged in connection with Mr Ennis’ death.

“Gardaí investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man following a fatal assault in Ballyfermot, Dublin on Tuesday 8th of November, 2022 have charged a woman in relation to the matter.

“The woman, aged in her late 40s is due to appear before Criminal Courts of Justice, Court Number 3 this morning Friday 12th May, 2023.”

Following his tragic death, Mr Ennis was buried in his native Co Meath.

A notice on RIP.ie states that “the tragic death has occurred of David Thomas Ennis, on November 8 in Dublin.

“Formerly of Ballivor, Co Meath,” it adds. “Predeceased by his father Peter and his sister Shirley. Sadly missed by his mother Geraldine, his brothers Oliver and Lee, partners, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.”

