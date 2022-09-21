Woman (40s) arrested in relation to Westmeath car fire that claimed kids' lives

Thelma (5) and Mikey Dennany died in the blaze on September 9.

Gardaí investigating the fatal car fire in Co Westmeath earlier this month that the claimed the lives of two children have arrested a woman in her 40s.

Mikey and Thelma Dennehy

In a statement today gardaí said: “Gardaí investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two-year-old infant and five-year-old girl in a fatal car fire at Lacken, Multyfarnham, County Westmeath on Friday, 9th September, 2022, have arrested a female in her 40s.

"She is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the midlands.

"An Garda Síochána will be making no further comment at this time.”