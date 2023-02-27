Woman (40s) arrested in Kildare as gardaí seize cannabis worth €70k

Investigations are ongoing.

The seizure was worth an estimated €70,000

A woman has been arrested after gardaí discovered and seized €70,000 worth of cannabis at a Kildare residence today, Monday 27 February.

The intelligence-led operation involved searching a premises under warrant in Kildare where approximately 3.5kg of herbal cannabis was seized.

The drugs have an estimated value of €70,000, pending analysis.

A woman, aged in her 40s, was arrested by investigating Gardaí and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Kildare Garda Station.

This seizure was made as part of Operation Tara and targeted those involved in organised criminal activity in the Kildare area.

It was conducted by personnel attached to Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), and the Kildare Divisional Drug Unit.