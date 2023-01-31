Woman (40s) arrested after gardaí in Naas seize €130k in cash in N7 operation

Gardaí stopped and conducted a search of a vehicle at approximately 10.30pm.

A woman has been arrested after gardaí in Kildare seized €130,000 in cash, following an operation on the N7 last night.

Gardaí stopped and conducted a search of a vehicle in Naas at approximately 10.30pm.

“During the course of the search approximately €130,000 in cash was seized,” gardai said.

“A female in her 40s was arrested as a result and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Naas Garda station.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Gardaí discovered a total of €130k

Gardaí carried out the vehicle stop as part of Operation Thor that was launched in November 2015 to tackle an increase in the number of burglaries and associated criminal activity that usually occur in winter months.

An Garda Siochana say the initiative has successfully reduced the rate of winter burglaries, leading to a significant decline in property related crime since its introduction in 2015.

The Winter Phase of Operation Thor was launched on September 30 2022.