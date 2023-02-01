Woman (40s) arrested after being stopped with €130k in cash on N7 is released
The woman, who is in her 40s, was arrested after gardaí in Kildare carried out the vehicle stop on the N7 at Naas
A woman arrested after gardaí seized €130,000 in cash when they stopped and searched a car on the N7 on Monday night has been released without charge.
The woman, who is in her 40s, was arrested after gardaí in Kildare carried out the vehicle stop on the N7 at Naas at approximately 10.30pm.
“During the course of the search approximately €130,000 in cash was seized,” gardai said earlier.
However, in an update, the force revealed the woman has now been released from custody.
A spokesperson said: "A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.”
Gardaí had carried out the vehicle stop as part of Operation Thor that was launched in November 2015 to tackle an increase in the number of burglaries and associated criminal activity that usually occur in winter months.
An Garda Siochana say the initiative has successfully reduced the rate of winter burglaries, leading to a significant decline in property related crime since its introduction in 2015.
The Winter Phase of Operation Thor was launched on September 30 2022.
